April 6 A Kansas winner of a share of the record
U.S. $656 million Mega Millions lottery claimed the cash on
Friday, nearly a week after becoming one of three winners of the
historic jackpot, lottery officials said.
The winner asked to remain anonymous, and officials declined
to detail the winner's gender, age, occupation or hometown. The
ticket was purchased at a Casey's General Store on Main Street
in Ottawa, Kansas. The store will get a $10,000 payment for
selling the winning ticket.
The winner's legal share of the jackpot was $218.6 million
before taxes. The winner chose the lesser cash option instead of
the full amount in a 26-year payout system. After taxes and
fees, the winner will claim $110.5 million.
Officials said the winner contacted the lottery on Friday
morning and then came in with an attorney and financial
advisers.
"I don't know when they bought the ticket, but they checked
their ticket on Monday and realized that, 'Holy cow, we think we
have the winning ticket,'" said Cara Sloan-Ramos, director of
communications for the Kansas Lottery. "Then the winner checked
it over and over and over, just to make sure, and then they
contacted us today."
Lottery officials said a week ago that three winning tickets
were purchased, one in Kansas, one in Illinois, and one in
Maryland. Neither of the other winners have been confirmed.
The amount will be split evenly among the holders of the
three tickets.
The winning numbers were 2-4-23-38-46, Mega Ball 23.
A worker at a McDonald's in Baltimore, Md., has told media
that she bought the winning ticket, and that she's hidden it.
Coworkers have alleged that Mirlande Wilson, a 37-year-old
Haitian immigrant, purchased it as a syndicate with 14 other
employees and is trying to keep the money all to herself.
Maryland lottery officials said Thursday that no one had
presented a winning ticket to their offices.
