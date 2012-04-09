Winning Powerball ticket worth $435 million sold in Indiana
Feb 23 A Powerball ticket sold in Indiana matched the winning numbers of a drawing on Wednesday for the game's $435 million jackpot, one of the largest in the lottery's history.
NEW YORK, April 9 A Maryland winner of a share of the record U.S. $656 million Mega Millions lottery has come forward, the Maryland Lottery said on Monday.
Maryland Lottery Director Stephen Martino plans to hold a news conference on Tuesday morning to provide details about the winning ticket, according to a statement.
Lottery officials have said that three winning tickets were purchased, one in Kansas, one in Illinois, and one in Maryland. The Kansas winner has already come forward but asked to remain anonymous, and officials declined to give details of the winner's gender, age, occupation or hometown.
The jackpot will be split evenly among the holders of the three tickets. (Reporting by Paul Thomasch; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON, Feb 23 European shares steadied near a 14-month high on Thursday, with a rally in stocks of companies like Barclays and RSA following their positive updates offsetting some weaker firms including Technicolor and Veolia.
Feb 23 British American Tobacco wants to double the number of countries where it sells vaping products this year and again in the next, it said on Thursday, after the world's second-largest tobacco company saw full-year sales volumes rise only slightly.