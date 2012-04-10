(Adds details, switches dateline to Baltimore, adds byline)

By Alice Popovici

BALTIMORE, April 9 The second of three winners of the record U.S. $656 million jackpot has come forward and wishes to remain anonymous, Maryland state lottery officials said on Monday.

Mega Millions lottery officials have said that three winning tickets were purchased, one in Kansas, one in Illinois, and one in Maryland.

The Kansas winner has already come forward but asked to remain anonymous, and officials declined to give details of the winner's gender, age, occupation or hometown.

The Illinois winner has not yet come forward.

Maryland Lottery Director Stephen Martino called a press conference for Tuesday morning, at which lottery officials promised to share more details about the Maryland winner while maintaining the person's anonymity.

Officials declined to say whether the Maryland winner is the McDonald's employee and mother of seven who claimed a week ago to have won but then said she had lost the ticket. Mirlande Wilson's bizarre story took a new twist on Monday when her lawyer claimed she was being sued by someone claiming an interest in the ticket she purchased.

The jackpot will be split evenly among the holders of the three tickets. Depending on which option they choose, winners can receive a lump sum of about $105 million, or smaller payments spread out over 26 years. (Additional reporting by Paul Thomasch; Editing by Sandra Maler and Barbara Goldberg)