UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MINNEAPOLIS Aug 8 Paul White, an engineer from Ham Lake, Minnesota, was introduced on Thursday as one of three winners of a Powerball lottery jackpot totaling $448 million.
"It's crazy, I've got to tell you," White, a divorced father of a 16-year-old son, said at a press conference in Minneapolis.
The two other winning tickets were sold in New Jersey. (Reporting By Greg McCune)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources