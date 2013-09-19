Sept 19 A gas station in central South Carolina sold the single winning ticket in the $400 million Powerball jackpot drawing, lottery officials said on Thursday as they waited for the lucky player to claim the prize.

The winning numbers drawn late Wednesday - 7, 10, 22, 32, 35 and Powerball 19 - netted the so-far unidentified player the fourth-largest prize in the lottery's history and the fifth-largest of any U.S. lottery, the Multi-State Lottery Association said.

Officials planned a press conference for 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) at the Murphy USA gas station in Lexington, South Carolina, where the winning ticket was purchased.

The jackpot had soared since Saturday, when no one won the $317 million top prize.

Powerball prizes are getting larger, in part because the ticket price rose to $2 from $1 in January, and because California, the most populous U.S. state, joined in April.

Powerball is played in 43 states, Washington and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Chances of winning the big prize are one in 175 million, the lottery said.

The largest Powerball jackpot was $590.5 million, won by a Florida woman in May. Ticket holders in New Jersey and Minnesota shared a $448 million jackpot in August.

The amounts paid to the winners were substantially smaller because they chose cash over an annuity.

The winner of Wednesday's drawing can take $233 million in cash or the full prize paid over 29 years, lottery officials said. (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Scott Malone and Chris Reese)