Sept 23 The winner of a nearly $400 million Powerball jackpot is a man who lives near Columbia, South Carolina, who declined to be identified and said he hit it big on only his second time playing the game, lottery officials said on Monday.

The lucky ticket that won the lottery late on Wednesday was purchased at a gasoline station in central South Carolina, where the man stopped after his wife asked him to pick up hot dog buns. He left with $20 in Powerball tickets instead, lottery officials said.

He won the fourth-largest prize in the lottery's history and the fifth-largest of any U.S. lottery, the Multi-State Lottery Association said. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Scott Malone)