DEARBORN, Mo Nov 30 A Missouri couple, Mark and Cindy Hill, were identified by lottery officials on Friday as winners of half the record $587.5 million Powerball jackpot.

Cindy Hill first learned she was a winner on Thursday when she checked her numbers from a ticket she bought at a local Trex Mart gas station and convenience store about 30 miles (48 km) north of Kansas City, according to a statement by Missouri Lottery on Friday.

The drawing was held late on Wednesday.

"I called my husband and told him, 'I think I am having a heart attack,'" Hill, 51, said, according to the release. "I think we just won the lottery!"

They shared the Powerball payout with someone who bought a ticket at a food store in Fountain Hills, Arizona, on the outskirts of Phoenix. The Arizona winner has not yet come forward. (Reporting By Kevin Murphy; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Paul Thomasch)