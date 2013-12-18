ATLANTA Dec 18 A Georgia woman was identified on Wednesday as the lone purchaser of one of two winning Mega Millions tickets sold for an estimated total jackpot of $636 million, state lottery officials said.

The winner, Ira Curry, played a combination of winning numbers that she said were based on family members' birth dates when she bought the ticket at an Atlanta newsstand, a lottery spokesman said. The purchaser of a second winning ticket sold in San Jose, California has yet to come forward. (Reporting by David Beasley; Writing by Steve Gorman)