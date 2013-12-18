UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ATLANTA Dec 18 A Georgia woman was identified on Wednesday as the lone purchaser of one of two winning Mega Millions tickets sold for an estimated total jackpot of $636 million, state lottery officials said.
The winner, Ira Curry, played a combination of winning numbers that she said were based on family members' birth dates when she bought the ticket at an Atlanta newsstand, a lottery spokesman said. The purchaser of a second winning ticket sold in San Jose, California has yet to come forward. (Reporting by David Beasley; Writing by Steve Gorman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources