GLOBAL MARKETS-China holds up Asia stocks; oil gains on North Sea outage
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
NEW YORK, June 12 Louisiana's newly-approved budget has a heavy reliance on one-time measures, which means it will likely see continued large budgetary gaps next year, Moody's credit agency said on Friday.
The state's legislature on Thursday approved a budget of about $24 billion that relies on some revenue-raising measures to close a projected $1.6 billion shortfall, and includes education tax credits of $350 million.
"Louisiana faced a significant budget gap for fiscal year 2016 of approximately $1.6 billion," said Moody's analyst Marcia Van Wagner. "The legislature has closed that gap with a heavy reliance on one-time measures. This means the state will likely see continued large budgetary gaps next year, when it has to craft the budget for fiscal year 2017."
Republican Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, who plans to make an announcement this month on whether to join the crowded field of candidates seeking his party's 2016 presidential nomination, said in a statement that the budget "protects higher education and healthcare without a tax increase." (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
TOKYO, April 5 The price of short-dated Japanese government bonds rose on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan reduced purchase in those maturities less than expected, while those of longer maturities dipped ahead of an auction the following day.
April 5 Snapdeal's three biggest investors - Japan's SoftBank, Kalaari Capital and Nexus Venture Partners have moved closer to resolving an impasse, potentially clearing the way for a sale of the e-tailer to one of its rivals, Flipkart or Paytm, according to a Mint report, citing unnamed sources.