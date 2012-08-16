By Kathy Finn
NEW ORLEANS Aug 16 Two Louisiana sheriff's
deputies were killed and two others wounded in a pair of related
shootings west of New Orleans on Thursday, and police said they
have five people in custody in connection with the incident.
A gunman shot and wounded a St. John Parish deputy while he
was directing traffic at about 5 a.m. CDT in an off-site parking
lot for the Valero Energy Corp.'s < VLO.N> S t. Charles refinery,
St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre said.
The gunman fled, and officers investigating the incident
ended up at a trailer park in LaPlace, about 25 miles (40 km)
w est of New Orleans. As they were interviewing two suspects,
someone came out of a trailer with an assault weapon and shot
dead the two officers, Tregre said.
"Two of my officers were ambushed, I want to say
assassinated," he said during a press conference on Thursday
afternoon.
Police have not said how the fourth officer involved was
wounded.
The slain deputies were identified as Brandon Nielsen, 34,
and Jeremy Triche, 27. The wounded deputies were identified as
Scott Boyington and Jason Triche. The Triches are related, but
Tregre could not say how.
Tregre said the wounded officers remain hospitalized and
described the condition of one as "improving." He gave no
details of their injuries.
"Today has been one of the hardest days of my life so far,"
Tregre said. "Law enforcement is a profession where you may take
a life, save a life or give your own, and today was one of those
days."
The identities of the five suspects, male and female, have
not been released. Two of them were injured in the shooting,
police said.
State Police Colonel Mike Edmonson, whose department has
taken over the investigation, said authorities are confident
everyone connected to the incident is in custody.
"The people that were involved in this morning's crimes are
in custody right now or in the hospital," Edmonson said, adding
that the motive remains unknown.
"I can't give a rhyme or reason," he said.
Edmonson would not provide any details about the weapons or
the locations of the shootings, saying only that several weapons
were involved and "in excess of 20 gunshots" were fired.
Valero said in a statement that refinery operations were not
affected.