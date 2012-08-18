By Kathy Finn
NEW ORLEANS Aug 17 Louisiana police have
charged seven people in connection with Thursday's shootings
near New Orleans that left two sheriff's deputies dead and two
others wounded, authorities said.
Brian Lyn Smith, 24, of LaPlace, Louisiana, was charged with
attempted first-degree murder, St. John Parish Sheriff's Office
spokesman Dane Clement said on Friday.
Terry Smith, 44, Derrick Smith, 22, Kyle David Joekel, 28,
and Teniecha Bright, 21, were charged with being a principal to
attempted first-degree murder, Clement said.
Chanel Skains, 37, and Britney Keith, 23, were charged with
accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder.
The charges stem from a pair of related shootings early
Thursday morning in and around LaPlace, about 25 miles (40 km)
west of New Orleans.
First, a gunman shot and wounded St. John Parish Deputy
Michael Scott Boyington, 33, while he was performing off-duty
work directing traffic at a parking lot for Valero Energy
Corp.'s <V LO.N> St . Charles refinery, St. John Parish Sheriff
Mike Tregre said.
The gunman fled, and officers investigating the incident
ended up at a trailer park in LaPlace. As they were interviewing
two suspects, someone came out of a trailer with an assault
weapon and shot dead the two officers and wounded another,
Tregre said.
The slain deputies were identified as Brandon Nielsen, 34,
and Jeremy Triche, 27. The other wounded deputy is Jason Triche,
30.
Suspects Brian Lyn Smith and Joekel remain hospitalized with
injuries they received in the shooting and will be booked upon
release from the hospital, Clement said.
All of the charges are in connection with the shooting of
Boyington, police said. The investigation into the shootings at
the trailer park continue and is being led by the Louisiana
State Police.
All the suspects were listed as LaPlace residents. Bonds
ranging from $350,000 to $750,000 have been set for each.
The injured police officers are in stable condition and
doing well, Clement said.