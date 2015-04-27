(Adds power restored to airport, state of emergency declared,
latest outage figures)
NEW ORLEANS, April 27 A line of storms moving
through Louisiana on Monday knocked out power to the New Orleans
International Airport, sent freight train cars tumbling from an
elevated bridge and left nearly 238,000 customers without
electricity.
There were no immediate reports of injuries from the storms,
but the power outages, together with flood damage, prompted
Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal to declare a state of emergency.
In New Orleans, the storms left the criminal courthouse
without power, downed trees and power lines and caused several
area schools, including the University of New Orleans, to cancel
classes.
Video shown on local television showed several freight train
cars on an elevated track of the Huey P. Long Bridge on the
outskirts of New Orleans being blown by heavy winds before
tumbling dozens of feet to the ground. There were no immediate
reports of injuries.
At the airport, electricity was off in the main terminal for
much of the day and the airfield operated on emergency power,
before electricity was fully restored in the evening, an airport
spokeswoman said.
Images posted online from inside the terminal showed long
lines of travelers waiting for flights. The airport reported
delays to departing and arriving flights into the evening.
As of late Monday afternoon, nearly 238,000 Louisiana
customers were without power, according to the governor's
office. Entergy Corp, the biggest power company in the
state, said it was working to restore power as quickly as
possible, with crews set to work overnight.
The storms, with winds up to 70 miles per hour (113 kph),
moved quickly toward the east across the southern third of
Louisiana before heading out to the Gulf of Mexico, National
Weather Service meteorologist Frank Revitte said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Sandra Maler and
Mohammad Zargham)