(Adds context, details on cancellations)
By Liz Hampton and Julia Payne
HOUSTON/LONDON, July 12 A plunge in liquefied
petroleum gas (LPG) prices has prompted at least five companies,
including Vitol, Gunvor and Shell,
to cancel cargo loadings from terminals on the Texas Gulf Coast
for the month of July, several trading sources said this week.
BP and EDF Trading also cancelled vessel
loadings, the sources added, speaking on the condition of
anonymity.
Backing out of a purchase can incur a penalty of up to $1
million or more, but proceeding with the purchases could
generate much higher losses, according to the sources.
Representatives for the companies either declined to comment
or did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The companies have long-term contracts to pick up LPG near
Houston. Those contracts can last years, in some cases extending
a decade.
At current prices, the cargoes booked through those
contracts are money losers because the companies locked in a
price for their propane at a 12-cent to 15-cent a gallon premium
to the Gulf Coast propane benchmark price, the sources said.
For some deals, that is a whopping 10 cents above the
current spot market premium, which has recently been seen at
lows of 3.6 cents to 3.85 cents a gallon over the propane
benchmark, two of the sources said.
Prices for Gulf Coast propane, which traded on Tuesday at
about 50.5 cents per gallon, are about half of what they were
two years ago.
A Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC), the largest ship used to
transport LPG, can carry up to 550,000 barrels, or 23 million
gallons, of product.
Enterprise Products Partners, which operates a
terminal in Houston with capacity to export up to 16 million
barrels per month of LPG, declined to disclose information
related to the movement or status of cargoes.
Targa Resources, operator of the Galena Park export
terminal near Houston, did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
In October 2015, nationwide propane inventories topped 100
million barrels, the highest level on record. Traders and
producers have expected robust exports to soak up a chunk of the
supply.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston and Julia Payne in London;
Editing by Terry Wade and Tom Brown)