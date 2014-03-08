By Kenneth Knight
TAMPA, Fl., March 8 A pregnant woman and her
family were hospitalized this week after eating steak bought
from a Wal-Mart that local authorities believed was
laced with the hallucinogenic drug LSD, according to the medical
examiner's initial test results.
A blue balloon announcing "Baby Boy" fluttered on Saturday
outside the home where the family has since returned after
Jessica Rosado, who was nine months pregnant when she arrived at
the hospital near her home in Tampa, gave birth after having
labor induced.
Rosado, her partner Ronnie Morales and her two young
daughters fell ill on Monday evening after eating some bottom
round steak bought from a local Wal-Mart, according to the Tampa
Police Department.
It was the first meal they had cooked in their new home
having moved in two days earlier, police said.
Morales was the first to feel sick, and Rosado drove him and
her daughters to St Joseph's Hospital after calling 911. He
arrived hallucinating and feeling dizzy and short of breath.
Rosado then began displaying the same symptoms, and was
taken to a hospital across the street where labor was induced
and her baby delivered. The two daughters, ages 6 and 7, were
sickened a little later that evening.
Police took samples of the food the family had been eating
from the home. The Hillsborough County medical examiner's office
told police on Friday that the steak was contaminated, and that
tests showed the presence of lysergic acid diethylamide, or LSD,
police said.
Police also took the family's oven away for testing. Results
from toxicology tests on blood samples taken from the family may
take another three weeks, police said.
"There was enough of some type of substance to make all four
members of that family gravely ill," Jane Castor, Tampa's police
chief, told a press conference on Friday. "The family has no
idea where this may have come from."
She said that police had taken all the other bottom round
steaks from the Wal-Mart for testing but that this was believed
to be an isolated case, and that it was not clear whether a
crime had been committed.
LSD is a fragile chemical, and can quickly degrade even at
room temperature or when exposed to light. If the test results
are correct, it remained unclear how a steak might be dosed with
LSD in a way that it could retain its potency even when cooked.
Police said they were still investigating how or why a steak
might end up contaminated in this way.
Wal-Mart said it was cooperating with the investigation by
police and both federal and state agricultural officials. A
spokeswoman pointed out that Wal-Mart receives its meat already
prepared and packaged from suppliers, and it was unclear at what
point contamination might have taken place.
Morales and the daughters were released from the hospital on
Wednesday, and Rosado and her newborn son, whom police described
as healthy, were released on Thursday.
"We're just very grateful that the family appears to be OK,"
Dianna Gee, the Wal-Mart spokeswoman, said.