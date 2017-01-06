WASHINGTON Jan 6 The U.S. International Trade
Commission said on Friday it had made a preliminary finding of
injury from certain softwood lumber products from Canada.
The finding, made in a statement, follows an announcement on
Dec. 16 that the commission was starting antidumping duty and
countervailing duty investigations into the imports, after a
petition from an association representing a group of U.S. lumber
companies.
The action reignites a long-standing trade dispute between
the two nations that in the past resulted in the United States
imposing billions of dollars in tariffs on the widely used
building products.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)