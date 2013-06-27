By Paul Eckert
| WASHINGTON, June 27
WASHINGTON, June 27 China's currency controls
create incentives for Chinese gamblers to launder their winnings
through organized crime gangs in Macau, Nevada's state gaming
regulator said on Thursday.
Testifying before a U.S. congressional advisory panel
investigating money laundering in Macau, A.G. Burnett, chairman
of the Nevada State Gaming Control Board, said he regulates
three U.S.-owned casinos on the island, but he can only do so
much.
"The risk, if I can speak frankly, is China's, and I know
that they are trying to crack down on corruption and items that
may bring disrepute to them," Burnett told the U.S.-China
Economic and Security Review Commission in Washington.
Currency controls "is one area that they could probably
change that may reduce that risk," he said.
The former Portuguese colony overtook Las Vegas in 2007 to
become the world's biggest gambling hub.
China forbids its citizens from taking more than 20,000 yuan
($3,150) out of the country - a limit that drives Chinese high
rollers to seek illegal ways to move cash across the border to
Macau, a semi-autonomous region of China since 1999.
"That limit is so small, and whenever you have currency
restrictions like that, it's going to cause all sorts of
distortions," I. Nelson Rose, an expert on gaming law at Wittier
Law School in California, testified.
"They will find ways to get money out of China," he said.
To get around these limits, Chinese high rollers turn to VIP
junket operators, who use elaborate methods to lend money to
gamblers and settle any subsequent debts, often without a paper
trail. Many are believed to be linked to organized crime groups
known in the region as "triads."
Rose described high-end jewelry shops in Macau casinos that
ostensibly sell expensive gold watches, but, in fact, funnel
cash to Chinese gamblers through credit card transactions that
look like purchases.
Beijing has stepped up efforts to stop Chinese officials
using public money or putting up state assets as collateral for
gambling debts in Macau, the only place in China where casino
gambling is legal.
Macau's casino revenue hit $38 billion last year, seven
times Las Vegas's $6 billion, and these VIP junket operators
draw in about two-thirds of the revenues, Burnett told the
panel.
Macau's 35 casinos are operated by six licensees, three of
which are subsidiaries of Nevada gaming companies: Wynn Resorts,
Ltd ; Las Vegas Sands Corp ; and MGM Resorts
International.
"With the entrance of our Nevada gaming licensed operators,
much of those triad activities have actually decreased in one
fashion or another," said Burnett.
"We have not seen any organized crime occur with our Nevada
gaming licensees," he told the panel.