NEW YORK May 9 The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, one of North America's largest industrial unions, re-elected its leaders by a wide margin on Friday, the union said.

At stake was leadership of 332,000 dues-paying members, including about 32,000 Boeing Co workers and others in jobs as diverse as airline ticket agents, wood workers and lobstermen in Maine. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott)