WASHINGTON, April 24 The U.S. Agriculture Department confirmed on Tuesday that it found a case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy, the nation's fourth, in a dairy cow in central Califoria.

The USDA has begun to notify world animal health authorities at the OIE as well as its trading partners, but the finding should not affect the nation's beef exports, said John Clifford, the USDA's chief veterinary officer. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)