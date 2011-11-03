NEW YORK Nov 3 I need a shower. Not just any shower, but a Silkwood-style decontamination, with high-pressure hoses and military-grade cleaning agents.

I've just read two new books about the Madoffs, both of which promise to shed light on the family at the heart of the biggest financial fraud in human history. Bernie Madoff, of course, ran a two-decades-long Ponzi scheme that blew a $50-billion hole in the savings of investors from Florida retirees to college endowments.

On one side is "The End of Normal" by Stephanie Madoff Mack, the widow of Bernie's oldest son Mark. Mark took his own life in December of 2010, when the whole putrid saga finally consumed him. He left behind Stephanie and four children (two from a previous marriage) in one more tragedy, compounding all the others.

On the other side is "Truth and Consequences," by journalist and author Laurie Sandell. Though not a member of the family, Sandell was given access to Bernie's wife Ruth, his son Andrew, Andrew's fiance Catherine Hooper, as well as Ruth's sister Joan Roman and Mark's first wife Susan Eskin.

Reading both books, you get multiple accounts of the same events, much like the Japanese film "Rashomon." In that 1950 Akira Kurosawa classic, a brutal crime is recalled through differing points of view, leaving you unsure of the truth. And so it is with the two latest entries in the Madoff oeuvre.

In Mack's book, Mark is remembered as a loving husband and father, someone who felt things deeply, struggling to live up to the expectations of his supposedly successful father. In the end he was consumed by the case, and unable to climb out of the "rabbit hole" of depression, before making the fatal choice to end it all.

"In Truth and Consequences," as you might expect, Andrew is the more sympathetic brother; Mark is a sickly, fussy, fun-spoiling tattletale who just wasn't as bright as his younger kin. In Mack's book, Andrew's fiance Catherine is a self-promoting man-eater who barges in and appoints herself as family spokesman; in Sandell's, Stephanie's a hypersensitive harpie who tries to sabotage Andrew's new relationship.

Such is the importance of perspective, as we gaze at this toxic dump of a situation through two different lenses. But one thing is consistent: The brothers say they didn't have anything to do with their father's crimes, and there's no evidence to say that they did. While they certainly enjoyed their family's riches and status for many years, they did turn in their patriarch when they found out, and were as utterly destroyed by it all as any of his other victims. You can't really expect any more of them.

But the implications of victimhood, true as they may be, still come off as grating. It's sad that Stephanie had her credit card declined while buying diapers, and that Ruth is reduced to hunting for tiny apartments with hot plates, but it's no more or less tragic than any of the thousands of other victims who saw their life savings vanish. Indeed it may provide a morsel of Schadenfreude for Madoff victims, who are no doubt eager to see any member of the family suffer.

The real issue at the heart of it all is Bernie. Someone who pulls off a historic scam that blows a grenade in the lives of so many people, and still considers himself in New York magazine a "good person," who brags about his bucolic prison grounds and his stature among fellow inmates. That mental disconnect is at the bottom of this mess, but Sandell didn't talk to him, and Mack only has a few personal letters with which to try to unpack the true mystery that is Bernie.

And so, we're left with the rest of them. Mack's is the more emotional account of life a la Madoff, a primal scream on the page. Her overwhelming anger and confusion still feels raw, the wounds still fresh. But her early years with Mark aren't the meat of this story, and as it all unravels, sometimes it feels like we're on the outside looking in.

You might expect that with more family sources, Sandell's book would be the more revelatory. But that's not necessarily the case. Sandell has a journalist's eye for detail, and hers is the more thorough account. But the Madoffs are sharing what they want you to hear, which is why some of their quotes come off as too clean. As the author writes, the book was "not meant to be a piece of investigative journalism."

Of course, with the release of these books, we're witnessing yet another chapter in this foulest of family dramas. Sandell's release date was bumped up to compete with Mack's, and Ruth's media tour - including "60 Minutes" and "The Today Show" - was arranged to promote her side's version of events. As columnist John Podhoretz wrote in the New York Post, "Even in the rubble of their lives, the Madoffs are still screwing their own family for their own selfish reasons."

Sure, the family's deeper involvement in the Sandell book may place you slightly closer to the center of what happened. But if you arrive at the core, and find nothing but emptiness, then what's the point? From this family, the more remote the better.

---

The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed are his own. (Editing by Jilian Mincer and Beth Gladstone)