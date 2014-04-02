By Bernard Vaughan
NEW YORK, April 2 A New York state judge has
dismissed a lawsuit brought by an investor in a fund managed by
Tremont Group Holdings, one of the largest feeders of funds into
Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme.
The 2009 lawsuit accused Tremont of investing $3.3 billion
with Madoff for more than a decade without investigating "red
flags" that Madoff never bought or sold securities.
The lawsuit was brought by Jay Wexler, who claims to have
lost more than $400,000 in a Tremont-managed hedge fund, the Rye
Select Broad Market Prime Fund, which invested with Madoff.
Madoff is serving a 150-year prison term for running the
massive Ponzi scheme, estimated to have cost investors more than
$17 billion of principal.
Wexler's lawsuit included fraud claims on behalf of Rye
Select.
New York Supreme Court Justice Richard Lowe dismissed these
claims, noting that Tremont already had settled with other
investors in a federal class-action lawsuit based on the same
accusations.
"Wexler's derivative claims were represented in the federal
action by other limited partners of the Rye Select fund," Lowe
wrote in the April 1 opinion.
Lowe also dismissed Wexler's direct claims against Tremont
for fraud and negligent misrepresentation.
Wexler's lawsuit, Lowe wrote, "fails to explain how one or
more alleged red flags made it so obvious that Madoff was
running a Ponzi Scheme that defendants must have known about the
scheme and wanted to further it."
Lowe also dismissed the lawsuit against Tremont's parent,
Oppenheimer Acquisition Corp; Oppenheimer's owner, Massachusetts
Mutual Life Insurance, and former Tremont executives
Sandra Manzke and Robert Schulman.
Lowe said he would issue a separate opinion on motions to
dismiss the lawsuit against other named defendants, including
JPMorgan Chase, accounting firm KPMG, Bank of
New York Mellon and Paul Konigsberg, an accountant who
worked with Madoff's clients.
Seth Schwartz, a lawyer representing Tremont and Schulman,
said that "Tremont is pleased with the decision."
Lawyers for Wexler, Manzke and Oppenheimer did not respond
to requests for comment on Wednesday.
A spokesman for Massachusetts Mutual did not immediately
return a request for comment.
The case is Jay Wexler, individually and derivatively on
behalf of Rye Select Broad Market Prime Fund LP v KPMG LLP et
al, New York State Supreme Court, No. 101615/2009.
