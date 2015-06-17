By Jessica DiNapoli
NEW YORK, June 17 A spokesman for Maine Governor
Paul LePage called the $6.7 billion two-year spending plan
approved by the state legislature early Wednesday a "far cry"
from the governor's original proposal, setting the stage for a
possible veto.
LePage, who has a history of vetoing legislation he does not
like, has 10 days, excluding Sundays, to decide on the spending
plan, which changes the state's income tax bracket structure and
lowers the top rate to 7.15 percent.
The state needs to enact a budget by the start of the fiscal
year on July 1, and some officials have warned the state
government may have to shut down if that does not happen. A
two-thirds vote in the legislature would be needed to override a
veto.
"This budget reflects the arduous work of Democrats and
Republicans," said Senate Democratic Leader Justin Alfond in a
statement. "Should the governor choose to reject that
compromise, that would be disappointing but certainly within his
power as governor."
LePage vetoed the current 2014-2015 budget, which was
enacted following a two-thirds legislative override.
Maine was one of the states Standard & Poor's singled out in
June on states at risk of enacting their budgets late. Still,
the credit rating agency in the report said despite the delay
and the possibility of a veto, it expects the state will have a
spending plan in place on time.
Jodi Quintero, a spokeswoman for House Speaker Mark Eves, a
Democrat, said on Tuesday that legislative leaders are preparing
for a veto and have built time into their schedule in case
LePage uses his veto.
LePage's proposal, submitted in January, called for deeper
cuts to the top income tax rate. He eventually envisions
eliminating income tax in Maine.
Lauren LePage, the governor's daughter and the executive
director of Maine People Before Politics, a political action
committee, said this week that legislators need to pass income
tax cuts for everyone who pays taxes.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by James Dalgleish)