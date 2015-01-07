By Dave Sherwood
| AUGUSTA, Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine Jan 7 Maine's Republican
Governor Paul LePage, a famously combative Tea Party favorite
who recently won a second term, vowed on Wednesday to eliminate
the state income tax and to "right-size" government to heat up
the state's chilly business climate.
"We're going after the income tax," LePage said to the
cheers of a packed auditorium as he delivered a wide-ranging
inaugural address in the state capital of Augusta.
"We can argue about how to get there," he said, "but states
with fastest growth have lower taxes and lower energy costs."
LePage, who early on gained favor from national Republicans
for his refusal to accept federal money to expand Medicaid under
Obamacare, said he would look to other states for guidance in
creating a "smaller, smarter government."
"We don't have to reinvent the wheel. We can follow examples
and make Maine very prosperous and very competitive," he said,
citing job growth and efficiencies in Florida, Louisiana and
Texas.
The governor also took aim at all levels of Maine's
government, calling for combined services at the state, county
and local level, and for the slashing of state revenue that must
be shared with what he called increasingly bloated municipal
budgets.
"Where is the money going? It's unacceptable at the state
level, and it should be at the local level," he said.
The 66-year-old LePage boasted of his accomplishments, from
passing the largest tax cut in Maine history to slashing
unemployment by nearly 3 percentage points and paying off
hundreds of millions of dollars in debt owed to state hospitals.
But Maine faces stiff economic headwinds, with some of the
United States' highest energy prices, its oldest population and
anemic job growth forecasts.
LePage, who in November handily defeated Democratic
challenger Mike Michaud, a five-term U.S. Representative, must
also contend with a divided state legislature in which Democrats
control the House and Republicans the Senate.
The product of a broken home and the eldest of 18 siblings,
LePage thanked friends and family in his native French but gave
few hints of his earlier combative leadership style that has
often inflamed opponents.
"We want Mainers to know prosperity, not poverty. We are
making some progress in reforming welfare, but I can't do it
alone," he said.
