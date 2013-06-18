By Dave Sherwood
| BOWDOINHAM, Maine, June 18
legislators in Maine scrambled on Tuesday to muster the votes
needed to override Republican Governor Paul LePage's late-night
veto of a bill to expand Medicaid coverage to an additional
60,000 people.
LePage late on Monday blocked a compromise bill that would
have increased the number of low-income people eligible for the
federal insurance program, an expansion allowed by the U.S.
healthcare reform that stands as the signature domestic
legislative achievement of President Barack Obama's first term.
Lawmakers would need a two-thirds majority to override the
veto. The compromise bill, with support from some Republican
lawmakers, passed the state legislature last week, by votes of
97-51 in the House and 23-12 in the Senate. The legislature also
approved a separate bill to pay back $484 million of debt owed
to the state's hospitals.
In vetoing the Medicaid bill, LePage warned against
repeating past mistakes, calling previous expansions of Medicaid
- which contributed to the heavy hospital debt - "well-meaning,
tugging at the heart strings of people across the political
spectrum," but ultimately flawed.
Democrats, defending the bill, cited studies from the
nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation that show Maine would save
$690 million by accepting federal money for Medicaid expansion.
Under the Affordable Care Act healthcare reform, the federal
government covers 100 percent of the costs of Medicaid expansion
for three years, after which federal coverage falls to 90
percent.
Last June, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Obama's healthcare
overhaul but allowed states to opt out of a provision expanding
Medicaid.
Maine's compromise legislation would cut off expansion after
full federal coverage expired in three years, then require
re-authorization by the state legislature.
According to the latest federal figures available, Maine had
378,000 people on Medicaid in April 2010.
LePage's veto puts him at odds with other Republican
governors, including Chris Christie of New Jersey and John
Kasich of Ohio, who have shown support for accepting federal
funds for Medicaid expansion.
On Monday, Arizona's Republican governor, Jan Brewer, signed
legislation making Arizona the 24th state to approve Medicaid
expansion.
(Editing by Scott Malone and John Wallace)