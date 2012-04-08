WASHINGTON, April 8 Peace Corps volunteers have
been evacuated from Mali and non-essential U.S.
diplomatic personnel have been offered flights out due to
ongoing political instability following a military coup in
March, the State Department said on Sunday.
The agency again warned Americans against travel to the West
African nation due to a rebellion in the north and continuing
threats of attacks and kidnappings of Westerners. It strongly
urged U.S. citizens there to consider leaving temporarily.
"The situation in the country remains fluid and
unpredictable," the State Department said in a statement.
The main airport in the capital, Bamako, was open, but the
availability of future flights was unpredictable and depended on
the overall security situation, the State Department said.
The latest travel warning followed the formal resignation of
Mali's president, Amadou Toumani Toure, on Sunday. He has been
in hiding since the March 22 coup.
Toure's resignation paved the way for the soldiers who
ousted him to abide by a deal to restore civilian rule and hand
power to the president of the National Assembly.
