FORT MEADE, MD., April 24 U.S. Army intelligence
analyst Bradley Manning, charged with leaking thousands of
classified U.S. government cables, argued on Tuesday for the
dismissal of the charges against him based on what his lawyer
called "irreparable prejudice" caused by the government's
withholding of evidence.
Manning, 24, is accused of the largest leak of classified
documents in U.S. history, to the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks,
and faces life in prison if convicted of aiding the enemy, the
most serious of 22 charges against him.
Manning's attorney went on the offensive, asserting that
military prosecutors have intentionally delayed handing over
documents that, based on a past Supreme Court ruling, should be
provided if necessary and relevant for Manning's defense.
"We don't hide the ball. You give everything upfront. We
hold a trial based on the facts, no gamesmanship," David Coombs
said in a procedural hearing that marked the beginning of three
days of pre-trial motions.
The prosecution is obligated to turn over evidence to the
defense team that will be introduced in court, used to prove a
charge, or deemed relevant to the preparation of the defense for
the accused.
Rather than restart that process, which has taken two years
already, Coombs argued that the only recourse is to dismiss the
charges and throw the case out entirely.
In a post on Coombs's blog, he wrote that the government had
"wholly misunderstood ... longstanding fundamental and
constitutionally-based rules, resulting in irreparable prejudice
to ... Manning."
Military prosecutors in response argued that there were
still "time and resources" to provide evidence to Manning before
the trial begins, which could be as late as August.
The judge, Colonel Denise Lind, said she would rule on the
motion on Wednesday.
Manning, in dark military dress uniform, flipped through
files on the table in front of him and occasionally talked with
his attorneys. He spoke only to answer the judge with a short,
"Yes, your honor," when asked if he understood his rights to
counsel.
Coombs also filed a motion for a transcript or audio file of
a grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia that has been investigating
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and his associates for months,
with no known results.
Lind indicated that two military attorneys who had been
assigned to Manning had been replaced but no reason was given.
Manning is accused of downloading more than 700,000
classified or confidential files from the military's Secret
Internet Protocol Router Network, or SIPRNet, while serving in
the Army's 10th Mountain Division in Iraq.
Those files are thought to be the source of documents that
appeared on WikiLeaks, which promotes the leaking of government
and corporate information.
Other charges against Manning include wrongfully causing
intelligence to be published on the Internet and theft of public
property.
