April 25 Call it the comeback kid.
A new ranking of the competitiveness of the world's top 25
exporting countries says the United States is once again a
"rising star" of global manufacturing thanks to falling domestic
natural gas prices, rising worker productivity and a lack of
upward wage pressure.
The report, released on Friday by the Boston Consulting
Group (BCG,) found that while China remains the world's No. 1
country in terms of manufacturing competitiveness, its position
is "under pressure" as a result of rising labor and
transportation costs and lagging productivity growth.
The United States, meanwhile, which has lost nearly 7.5
million industrial jobs since employment in the sector peaked in
1979 as manufacturers shipped production to low-cost countries,
is now No. 2 in terms of overall competitiveness, BCG said.
The biggest factor driving the U.S. rebound, according to
BCG: cheap natural gas prices, which have tumbled 50 percent
over the last decade as a result of the shale gas revolution.
Also contributing to the country's attractiveness, according
to BCG, is "stable wage growth" - a euphemism for the fact that,
in inflation-adjusted terms, industrial wages here are lower
today than they were in the 1960s even though worker
productivity has doubled over the same period of time.
"Overall costs in the U.S.," the report's authors write,
"are 10 to 25 percent lower than those of the world's ten
leading goods-exporting nations other than China" and on par
with Eastern Europe.
Another standout in the rankings is Mexico, which BCG
categorizes as a "rising star" with lower average manufacturing
costs than China. But the country failed to make BCG's list of
Top 10 manufacturers because of other factors, including rampant
crime and corruption.
BCG arrived at the rankings using a proprietary index that
focuses on four major factors: wages, productivity growth,
energy costs and exchange rates.
In addition to China, four other countries with reputations
as low-cost production centers - Brazil, the Czech Republic,
Poland and Russia - are classified as being "under pressure" in
terms of their manufacturing costs.
Here is BCG's ranking of the world's Top 10 countries in
terms of manufacturing competitiveness:
1. China
2. United States
3. South Korea
4. United Kingdom
5. Japan
6. Netherlands
7. Germany
8. Italy
9. Belgium
10. France
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Detroit; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)