By Timothy Aeppel
NEW YORK Oct 13 Kim Beck once considered owning
his factory's big production machines a big part of being a
manufacturer. Not anymore.
The chief executive of Automatic Feed Co., an 80-worker Ohio
company that makes machines for auto plants, now leases most of
his factory and its heavy equipment to another company that
welds and cuts metal for him on the spot. That has freed up cash
for him to hire engineers and programmers to design a new line
of laser-driven products. "This is a much better way to do
business," he says.
Beck's change of heart about heavy metal is part of a larger
and lasting shift in how U.S. corporations invest.
Instead of spending on buildings and big machines, companies
are investing more in software and hi-tech equipment that is
often lighter and less expensive than the "monuments" of the
past. Many firms, for instance, are shifting to cloud services
for back-office operations that once required them to buy and
maintain their own systems.
This shift is happening so rapidly that the official
investment figures simply do not capture the full scope of what
companies are doing to expand and upgrade their capacity.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and other officials have
been noting only a modest recovery in investment spending while
they continue to debate whether to lift rates from the floor,
but it might be less of a concern than the headline data would
suggest.
The Department of Commerce tracks spending on software,
research and development and "artistic originals" such as books,
movies, music and even greeting cards. But it does not include,
for example, the cost of training workers to use new machines or
hiring better paid specialists to maintain them. Investment
figures also are faulted for failing to capture the full impact
of falling prices.
For decades, economists assumed that jobs grew in step with
investment. Now, despite high profits and healthy balance sheets
companies are not increasing spending as rapidly as in past
recoveries, even as they keep hiring.
Tim Quinlin, an economist at Wells Fargo Securities, notes
that equipment spending today is only 15 percent above its
pre-recession peak. In the three previous cycles that lasted
long enough to compare them, equipment spending increased on
average by nearly two thirds above previous peaks.
The shift has caught the attention of Washington. Jason
Furman, chairman of the White House's Council of Economic
Advisers, said in a speech last month that since 2010, most of
the slowdown in investment that troubles many policymakers and
economists can be attributed to slower growth in equipment
spending. However, investments in intellectual property and
other non-physical assets have been accelerating.
And unlike spending on machinery, investment in new
technology and know-how tends to yield results that also benefit
other businesses, Furman told Reuters. "We know it has positive
spillovers." (Graphic: link.reuters.com/cyz75w)
Not everyone is a winner, though.
SHEDDING WEIGHT
Nicholas Bloom, a Stanford economist who studies trends in
business investment, said spending in areas such as research and
development and software tends to favor higher-skilled workers.
"It does help productivity," he said, "but it could also make
low-skilled workers easier to replace."
Many old-style equipment makers also have had to either
upgrade their products, shift production overseas or make up for
weaker demand at home by exporting more to developing markets,
Bloom says.
Buehler Aeroglide, a maker of industrial dryers used in dog
food and cereal factories, is an example of a company that has
shed some weight. "Customers definitely want smaller machines,"
says Andrew Sharpe, chief executive of the U.S. subsidiary of
Switzerland's Buehler Group. The company has shrunk the size of
some devices by a fifth by making air run through them faster.
Interviews with manufacturers representing a broad range of
industries and regions show that many have no plans to go back
to their old ways. They may invest more when growth perks up,
they say, but they will keep spending more on so-called
intangibles such as patents and new product development.
Madison Industries, a Chicago-based manufacturer with about
$5 billion in sales that makes filtration and medical equipment,
among other things, is one example. Its chief executive Larry
Gies says his customers increasingly demand smaller runs of
specialized products-not masses of identical goods. "When you
need flexibility like that, you often need more labor rather
than a machine pumping out the same thing over and over."
Falling prices also play a role. "The unit cost of
everything I buy-software, robots, machines, you name it-has
gone down," says Gies. "So I can get the same result, but at
half the cost."
Mark Bissell, chief executive of vacuum maker Bissell
Homecare Inc figures he is spending 10 to 15 percent less on
equipment now than he was just three years ago. The reason?
Basic technology for making vacuums -plastic molding, for
instance - has not changed much, so there is no need to splurge
on new machines.
"Our investment has actually gone up, but the composition
has shifted," he says, noting that he is spending more than ever
on patents and engineering work as his industry races to
integrate new electronic features and wireless technology.
Some business leaders say the depth of the last recession is
what changed the way they invest.
Buildings and machines last for years and can quickly become
an albatross in a downturn. Beck, the CEO of Automatic Feed,
said he was forced to lay off 70 employees - most of his staff -
in a single day in 2010 after the auto industry his company
supplies had gone into a free fall.
Even before the recession, Beck had looked into upgrading
his equipment and realized the money would be better spent
developing a machine that uses lasers, rather than steel knives,
to cut metal. "We really don't have a budget for capital
equipment anymore," he says, "and I like it that way."
(Reporting by Timothy Aeppel; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)