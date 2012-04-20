By Nick Zieminski
NEW YORK, April 20
NEW YORK, April 20 Large U.S. manufacturers are
much more likely than their smaller peers to move production to
the United States from China, according to a survey.
Labor costs and the quality of goods are the top reasons for
companies to consider so-called "re-shoring," with some
companies considering the United States a de facto low-cost
country because of its high unemployment, according to the
survey by the Boston Consulting Group.
It found that 37 percent of all U.S.-based manufacturing
executives either plan to or are actively considering moving
production from China. That rises to 48 percent among companies
with more than $10 billion in revenues, the poll found.
Majorities of those polled said they expected wage costs in
China to continue to rise, and said sourcing there is more
costly than it appears on paper because of factors such as
proximity to customers and the ease of doing business.
Makers of rubber and plastic products are especially likely
to consider re-shoring. Companies that make computer equipment,
metal products and transportation goods are less likely to do
so.
"The economics of manufacturing are swinging in favor of the
U.S.," said Harold Sirkin, a BCG senior partner and co-author of
the study. BCG says a more competitive U.S. manufacturing base
could create up to 3 million jobs by the end of the decade.
The poll of 106 U.S.-based manufacturers was conducted
online in February.
REDEFINING LOW-COST
Large companies have more plants whose production can be
moved and better access to financing, Sirkin said. Among recent
examples of what he called an accelerating trend, Sirkin cited
Ford Motor, NCR, MasterLock, SleekAudio,
Chesapeake Bay Candle, and Farouk Systems.
The United States is becoming a low-cost developed-world
country, according to BCG, with wages typically below those in
Western Europe or Japan. More European and Japanese companies
are likely to export from U.S. plants.
Some companies, including General Electric Co and
Boeing Co, have said they went too far in moving
operations out of the United States and that wage differences
are narrowing. GE has moved much of its appliance manufacturing
from Mexico and China to Kentucky.
Caterpillar Inc has shifted some production from
Japan, picking a site in Georgia to build small tractors and
excavators. The maker of heavy machinery is building or
expanding 15 U.S. facilities, but it also expanding production
in China.
The re-shoring trend could be slowed or reversed, BCG says,
if, for example, the value of the U.S. dollar rises sharply.
Others say rising investment in overseas plants suggests that
re-shoring companies are exceptions.
U.S. manufacturing shed about 16 percent of its jobs, or 2
million, during the 2007-2009 recession, according to the
Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, which has said
a recent rebound in factory employment may not last.
Meanwhile, some 600,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs are going
unfilled because of a dearth of skilled applicants, according to
the Manufacturing Institute and Deloitte. A renewed focus on
educating students in science, technology, engineering and math
could address the shortfall, manufacturing executives say.
