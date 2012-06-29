* 3M, Danaher, bankers bullish on M&A environment
* Honeywell has "very high" appetite for deals
* Industrial companies' cash holdings down, defying trend
NEW YORK, June 29 After a weak six months for
mergers and acquisitions, U.S. manufacturing executives are
predicting a pick-up as industrial companies look for deals to
drive growth at a time when major economies are expanding slowly
at best.
While concerns about Europe and the global economy dull
interest in big mergers, U.S. industrial conglomerates are
looking for smaller, bolt-on acquisitions, encouraged by large
cash stockpiles, low borrowing costs and relatively cheap stock
market valuations.
Other factors nudging buyers and sellers closer are: a
possible rise in capital gains taxes in 2013 if tax cuts expire;
and the disappointing Facebook Inc public offering, which
makes stock sales less attractive.
And because the U.S. economy is looking relatively healthy
and wages are rising in China, there is more of a push to
manufacture close to the U.S. market. Such so-called
"nearshoring" can be achieved, in part, via M&A.
"The appetite remains very, very high," Honeywell
International Inc Chief Financial Officer Dave Anderson
told an investor conference this month, adding the conglomerate
evaluates hundreds of potential deals each year.
Consolidation among electrical products makers likely
reached an inflection point with Eaton's deal for Cooper
and ABB's purchase of Thomas & Betts, Vertical
Research Partners analyst Jeff Sprague said. Electrical products
company Hubbell, lighting maker Acuity Brands
and British engineering group Invensys are all
potential targets, he said.
In the flow control business that includes pumps and valves
for energy and water markets, Crane, Sulzer, Weir
, Gardner-Denver and Flowserve could be
either acquirers or targets, Sprague said.
Among other names, analysts have identified Emcor,
Stanley Black & Decker, Circor, and Robbins &
Myers, as potential targets.
'VALUATIONS IMPROVE'
Medical-and-industrial conglomerate Danaher Corp, a
serial acquirer, expects to spend about $5 billion on deals over
the next couple of years. Its CFO says cheaper deals are the
flip side of weaker markets, since corporate boards may prefer
to sell than to work their way through another downturn.
"You haven't seen a ton of industrial M&A in the last 12
months. We are encouraged, I think, by the last six or eight
weeks in the marketplace," Danaher CFO Dan Comas said.
"Generally, on the industrial side, we've seen valuations
improve a fair amount versus a year ago," Comas said. "A year
ago we thought they were particularly expensive where I think
people had a view that we're in for a 10-year recovery, and that
has gotten calibrated a little bit differently today."
The executives did not name targets since disclosure could
drive up prices or attract competitors' attention.
For example, Acuity has lost almost a quarter of its value
since mid-March amid evidence a recovery in U.S. construction
has yet to gain momentum.
Sellers, for their part, have more realistic price and
growth expectations, said David Meline, 3M Co's CFO.
"I feel optimistic about our ability to do additional
(deals) this year, more likely to be in the bolt-on type profile
than something more transformational," Meline said.
In recent weeks, 3M paid $110 million for the electronic
tolling business of Federal Signal Corp, and bought
CodeRyte Inc., a provider of language processing technology for
healthcare providers for an unspecified sum.
The expected acceleration follows a quiet stretch.
Announced acquisitions of industrial targets totaled $96
billion so far this year, down 22 percent from 2011, Thomson
Reuters data show. Eaton's $12 billion takeover of Cooper is the
year's biggest industrial deal, and the seventh biggest overall.
DWINDLING CASH PILES
A steep downturn in Europe could yet spoil industrials'
appetite for all but the smallest deals, especially if it
affects the U.S. economy.
"Nobody gets to be healthy by themselves for very long,"
said Jeff Dobbs, who heads KPMG's diversified industrials
practice. "If they get pneumonia, we'll get a pretty bad cold."
Still, bankers and executives say they expect Europe to sort
out its problems. Meanwhile, evidence suggests manufacturers are
swimming against the tide, spending cash while companies in
other sectors are adding to their cash piles.
For instance, interest in nearshoring has picked up since
the start of the year, said Brendan Tierney, managing director
at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC.
Examples of M&A used to boost nearshoring are so far scarce,
but companies ranging from Japanese carmakers Nissan and Honda,
to GE and Caterpillar, have shifted some
manufacturing to U.S. and Mexican plants.
Tierney, who leads Janney's industrial banking group, works
with acquisitive companies like Danaher, Parker-Hannifin,
Eaton and Dover, which typically prefer bolt-on deals in
the $50 million to $500 million range.
Reuters' data show acquisitions of Europe-based companies
accounted for 40 percent of announced industrial deals in the
first half, far more than the United States. Lately, though,
U.S. assets are generating the most interest.
" The companies that we're representing that just have
exposure in North America, we have been marketing (those) as
gems," Tierney said, ci ting the example of an industrial
purification business for oil and gas, and other industries.
"We're getting traction from buyers who two, three years ago
were looking for geographically diversified businesses," he
said. "Now it's the opposite."
Europe's weakness could be actually a positive for
dealmaking, analyst Sprague said, "because (it) keeps rates low
and keeps companies hungry to look for deals to drive growth
when it's tough to get organically."
Well-capitalized European conglomerates like Schneider
and Siemens could target U.S. assets to
shrink their European exposure, he added.
