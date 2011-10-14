* United Technologies, Textron report on Oct. 19
By Scott Malone
BOSTON, Oct 14 "Forget about where you've been.
Tell us where you're going."
That's the message from investors to big U.S. manufacturers
ahead of a wave of earnings reports over the next few weeks.
They will be far less interested in hearing how the third
quarter went than what companies expect next year to be like
and how they are preparing for it.
While early earnings reports from big companies including
Alcoa Inc (AA.N) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) disappointed
investors, analysts are still expecting the industrial sector
to chalk up solid third-quarter profit growth of 15.2 percent
across the sector, above the 12.5 percent forecast for the full
Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX.
Chief executives are likely to push back on questions about
their 2012 outlooks -- big companies including General Electric
Co (GE.N), United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) and Honeywell
International Inc (HON.N) typically wait until December to
discuss their forecast for the next year. But some investors
say the European debt crisis and signs of slowing demand will
make them eager for an earlier update.
The memory of the sharp downturn following the late 2008
credit crunch is still fresh in their minds.
"Are managements going to retrench as quickly and as deeply
in the event of a credit moment in Europe or China as they did
last time around?" said Peter Klein, senior portfolio manager
at Fifth Third Asset Management in Cleveland, Ohio. "What we
want to hear is a dose of reality. What are you planning,
what's your contingency, what are you actually seeing?"
This comes as CEOs of many big U.S. companies say orders
are holding up, and one of the main risks they see is that
customers will start holding off on orders out of fear that
something might happen to hurt the economy.
"There is just not enough certainty and in some ways the
most important thing we can do right now is social and it has
to do with rebuilding confidence," GE CEO Jeff Immelt told a
group of executives from mid-sized U.S. companies in Columbus,
Ohio last week.
Immelt is due to speak at a Thomson Reuters Newsmaker event
in New York on Monday.
GOOD NEWS, BAD NEWS
Heading into the reporting season, not every company has
offered a positive view of how the third quarter went.
Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR.N) fired a warning shot, saying that
profit could be down for the quarter, as demand for heating and
cooling equipment that it had earlier expected in North America
failed to materialize.
But Honeywell confirmed its outlook, saying it expected to
come in at the high end of its forecast on strong demand for
turbochargers and automation and control equipment.
Several factors are working in big manufacturers' favor:
One is that the price of a wide range of metals have fallen,
easing pressure on profit margins. The price of copper,
particularly important as it used for all sorts of wiring, fell
by 25 percent in the third quarter. [ID:nN1E7990GK]
Another is that many big industrials, including GE, United
Technologies and ITT Corp (ITT.N) now generate a significant
portion of their revenue from maintenance of the products they
sell, and that business tends to hold up even when
new-equipment sales fall.
But the risks are also clear. With growth at home sagging,
U.S. multinationals have been counting on foreign demand to
drive results. Europe's economies are being rocked by a
sovereign-debt crisis and China is showing signs of slowing.
[ID:nL3E7LD191]
Analysts, on average, have forecast slower growth for big
manufacturers in the third quarter versus the first half of the
year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Among blue-chip names, for GE, they look for earnings to
rise 10.7 percent; for United Technologies they see 11.5
percent; for Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) 27 percent, and for 3M Co
(MMM.N) 5 percent.
In addition, some investors say Wall Street's worries may
have gotten ahead of reality. The S&P capital goods index
.GSPIC has fallen some 14 percent over the past six months, a
steeper slide than the 8 percent decline of the broad S&P 500.
"We don't believe there's going to be a double dip. We do
believe we're in a slow recovery, but this market is behaving
like it's got bipolar disorder," said Scott Schermerhorn,
portfolio manager with Granite Investment Advisors Inc in
Concord, New Hampshire, which manages about $500 million in
investments and is currently underweight in the industrial
sector.
"The reason we scaled back on industrials was they were
ahead of themselves," Schermerhorn said. "Now we view
industrials as attractive again and we're actively looking in
that space."
