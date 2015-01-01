By Steve Quinn
| JUNEAU, Alaska
Senator Mike Gravel, who represented Alaska in the 1970s, said
on Wednesday he would head a Nevada company that develops and
markets cannabis throat lozenges and other products in states
that have taken steps to legalize weed.
Gravel, 84, will run KUSH, a subsidiary of publicly traded
Cannabis Sativa Inc, where Gravel previously served nine months
on the board of directors, the company said in a statement.
"We need to decriminalize drugs and treat them as a health
problem," Gravel, who lives in California, told Reuters. "You
should go see a doctor on the subject, not a sheriff, a police
officer or a warden."
Gravel's appointment comes two months after Alaska and
Oregon voted to legalize marijuana use for recreational purposes
in ballot initiatives that would usher in a network of retail
shops, similar to those operating in Washington state and
Colorado.
Despite marijuana being considered illegal by the federal
government, Gravel joins investors showing increased eagerness
to venture into budding state-by-state cannabis markets.
Former New Mexico Republican Governor Gary Johnson is the chief
executive of Cannabis Sativa.
Alaska's new law takes effect in late February, putting the
state on a nine-month clock to establish regulations governing
the taxation and sale of marijuana. Applications for the first
business licenses would not be accepted until February 2016.
Gravel said the company would form partnerships with
producers to manufacture and sell its products, including a
lozenge called "Kubby," in states that have sanctioned
recreational cannabis, as well as the nearly two dozen states
that allow its medicinal use.
Gravel served in the Senate from 1969 to 1981. In 2008, he
first sought the Democratic presidential nomination and then
joined the race to become the Libertarian Party nominee.
(Reporting by Steve Quinn; Editing by Eric M. Johnson and Peter
Cooney)