(Recasts with details of case, rulings, reaction)
By Keith Coffman
DENVER, June 15 The Colorado Supreme Court ruled
on Monday that companies may fire their employees for
off-the-job use of medical marijuana that is permitted under
state law because cannabis remains outlawed by the federal
government.
The 6-0 opinion, with one justice sitting out the case,
affirmed two lower-court decisions siding against Brandon Coats,
a quadriplegic fired in 2010 from his job as a customer service
representative for Dish Network Corp after testing
positive for marijuana.
The Colorado-based satellite television company said Coasts'
use of pot, even if consumed at home while off-duty, violated
its "zero tolerance" anti-drug policy.
Coats sued Dish in 2011 for wrongful termination, citing a
state law protecting employees from being dismissed for engaging
in lawful activities outside the workplace.
Coats said he consumes pot in accordance with state law and
a state-issued medical marijuana card to treat painful muscle
spasms he still suffers from a car accident that left him
paralyzed and wheelchair-bound.
The case turned on the definition of a "lawful" activity
protected under the state's employment discrimination statute.
An Arapahoe County District Court judge dismissed the
lawsuit, finding that Colorado's medical marijuana amendment
created a defense to state criminal prosecution that does not
extend to protection against employee dismissals.
A divided state appeals court agreed in 2013, ruling that an
employee's off-the-job behavior is only protected from employee
discipline if it complies with both state and federal law.
The state Supreme Court ruled along similar lines, holding
that federal law classifying marijuana as an illegal narcotic
trumps Colorado's medical marijuana statute when defining a
"lawful" activity protected from employer sanctions.
"Therefore, employees who engage in an activity such as
medical marijuana use, that is permitted by state law but
unlawful under federal law, are not protected by the (state)
statute," the Supreme Court said.
Colorado is one of 23 states, along with the District of
Columbia, that allow the use of pot for medicinal purposes.
Colorado voters also have legalized cannabis for adult
recreational use, as have voters in Washington state, Oregon,
Alaska, and Washington, D.C.
High courts in California, Montana and Washington have ruled
against medical marijuana patients in similar cases.
Coats' attorney, Michael Evans, was not immediately
available to comment.
Mason Tvert, spokesman for the pro-legalization Marijuana
Policy Project, played down the decision as specific to
Colorado, adding, "The culture is ahead of the law, and the law
is bound to eventually catch up."
(Reporting by Keith Coffman, additional reporting by Suzannah
Gonzales; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Bill Trott and
Bernadette Baum)