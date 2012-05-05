By Mary Ellen Godin
HARTFORD, Conn. May 5 The Connecticut Senate
passed a bill on Saturday legalizing marijuana use for medical
purposes with tight restrictions aimed at avoiding problems that
have plagued some of the 16 other states where pot is now legal.
After nearly 10 hours of debate, the Senate voted 21-13 in
favor of the measure, which already cleared the House.
Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy was expected to sign the
bill. Once he does, Connecticut will join 16 other states and
the District of Columbia in allowing use of marijuana to treat
sick patients.
Connecticut's legislation calls for tight regulation of the
plant, a move advocates say is aimed at avoiding problems that
have plagued some of the other states, include disagreements
with the federal government.
Under the bill, patients and their caregivers must register
with the Department of Consumer Protection. In addition, their
doctors must certify there is a medical need for marijuana to be
dispensed, including such debilitating conditions as cancer,
glaucoma, HIV, AIDS, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis or
epilepsy. And, medical marijuana would be dispensed only by
pharmacists with a special license.
