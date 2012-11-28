By Renita Young
| SPRINGFIELD, Ill.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. Nov 28 The Illinois General
Assembly on Wednesday will consider whether to legalize the use
of marijuana for medical purposes and join a growing group of
states that officially approve pot as a medicine.
The proposal for a three-year pilot program would make
Illinois the second most populous state in the nation to allow
medical marijuana after California. Nineteen states and the
District of Columbia have legalized medical marijuana. Colorado
and Washington state voters decided on Nov. 6 to allow
recreational use of cannabis.
The chief proponent of the law in Illinois, Democratic
representative Lou Lang, said he may have the 60 votes needed
for a majority to approve the bill. Lawmakers either defeated or
retiring from the legislature who previously voted against the
bill for political reasons could be swayed because they may not
have to face voters again.
"I feel like we're close," Lang said after he conducted his
own count on Tuesday. He said about eight lawmakers are
undecided, but "If I get three or four, I'll be OK."
The Illinois bill would be the most restrictive in the
country, according to Lang. Patients must be diagnosed with one
of 30 debilitating medical conditions, must register with the
Department of Public Health and have written certification from
their physician. Patients would be limited to having no more
than 2.5 ounces (70 grams) of marijuana every two weeks.
The bill first appeared in the Illinois House in December
2010 and was passed in the Senate with less-restrictive
guidelines, but failed to pass in the House. Since then, the
restrictions in the bill have been tightened to accommodate
opposing lawmakers.
Under U.S. federal law, marijuana is still considered an
addictive substance and distribution is a federal offense.
Federal law prohibits physicians from writing prescriptions, so
many have issued "referrals" or "recommendations." The
administration of President Barack Obama has discouraged
federal prosecutors from pursuing people who distribute
marijuana for medical purposes under state laws.
Republican Illinois representative Tom Morrison said he
would oppose the legislation, calling marijuana a "gateway drug"
that leads to abuse of other illegal drugs.
(Editing by Greg McCune and Mohammad Zargham)