CHICAGO, April 17 The Illinois House of
Representatives voted narrowly on Wednesday to legalize the use
of marijuana for medical purposes, bringing the state a step
closer to becoming the 21st to allow medical marijuana.
The chamber voted 61 to 57 in favor of a measure to allow
patients with a doctor's permission to use marijuana. The
measure now goes to the state Senate.
Twenty states and the District of Columbia allow medical
marijuana. The most recent was Maryland, where lawmakers gave
final approval earlier this month. Washington state and Colorado
have gone further and approved marijuana for recreational use.
