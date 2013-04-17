(Updates with more details, background, quote)
By Joanne von Alroth
CHICAGO, April 17 The Illinois House of
Representatives voted narrowly on Wednesday to legalize the use
of marijuana for medical purposes, bringing the state a step
closer to becoming the 21st in the United States to allow some
form of pot use to treat illness.
The chamber voted 61 to 57 in favor of a measure to allow
patients with a doctor's permission to use marijuana. The
measure will now go to the state senate. Democratic Governor Pat
Quinn has said he is open minded on the proposal.
Twenty states and the District of Columbia have voted for
some form of medical marijuana. The most recent was Maryland,
where lawmakers gave final approval earlier this month.
Washington state and Colorado have gone further and approved
marijuana for recreational use.
The Illinois measure sets up a four-year, state-regulated
pilot program effective next January allowing a maximum of 60
places to grow marijuana for medical uses. If another law has
not been approved by the end of the four years, the pilot
program would end.
Residents of Illinois with certain medical conditions would
be allowed to possess up to 2 1/2 ounces of marijuana and would
only be able to buy pot from one provider. Illinois patients
would not be able to cultivate marijuana for their own use.
Jessica Bauer, a 27-year-old Rockford, Illinois, mother with
pancreatic cancer, said medical marijuana would allow her to
live out her days with dignity.
"I shouldn't have to live in fear of arrest for using it or
have to resort to the illicit market to obtain it," Bauer was
quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Marijuana Policy
Project, which supports medical marijuana.
Opponents of the measure stressed the difficulty of
regulating marijuana use. "Every state that has implemented this
has had problems," said Republican state Representative Mike
Bost.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog and Joanne von Alroth; Editing by
Greg McCune)