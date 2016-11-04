(Repeating for additional clients with no changes to text)
By Peter Henderson and Jilian Mincer
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK Nov 4 With marijuana
legalization measures on the ballot in nine states Tuesday,
investment opportunities are attracting money from Wall Street,
Silicon Valley and publicly traded companies.
Much of the new money is avoiding direct investment in
marijuana cultivation and sales, which remain illegal under
federal law. Instead of getting their hands "green," new
investors are putting their money into ancillary products, such
as fertilizer, grow lights, software and payroll services.
Investors new to the sector said they are eager for a piece
of a market that, by some estimates, will reach $50 billion over
the next decade and are looking for ways to claim profits while
minimizing legal risks. (For a graphic on states voting on
marijuana, see: tmsnrt.rs/2fBzYmV)
Philadelphia sports empire scion Lindy Snider said she
invested in startup Kind Financial, a firm that makes software
to keep growers and retailers in compliance with shifting
regulations. Silicon Valley angel investor Fulton Connor said he
put money into a web marketplace linking growers and stores.
Scotts Miracle-Gro, a publicly traded gardening
product manufacturer, has spent hundreds of millions of dollars
to acquire companies that sell soil, lighting, fertilizer and
other products to marijuana growers. Scotts' chairman and CEO
Jim Hagedorn told Forbes that marijuana was "the biggest thing
I've ever seen in lawn and garden."
And Microsoft Corp is partnering with Kind
Financial to develop the part of its compliance software that
will allow government regulators to track marijuana from farm to
market.
Investors said they hope getting in early will serve them
well in the long run. If California legalizes recreational
marijuana use Tuesday, "we think it would triple the size of the
legal market," said financial services firm Cowen and Company
analyst Vivien Azer.
If the federal government also were to legalize marijuana,
large corporations would likely flood the zone, and getting a
foothold would be far more difficult, said Connor, the angel
investor. At that point, he said, new entrants would "want to
buy rather than build" new companies, and early investors would
be able to sell their businesses and reap the profits.
A GROWTH INDUSTRY
After growing steadily in 2013 and 2014, marijuana-related
investment surged in 2015 when the number of U.S. industry deals
more than doubled over the previous year; the 99 deals totaled
more than $200 million in new investment, according to data
compiled by CB Insights.
This year, the pace has slowed a bit as investors await
election outcomes, but the analytics firm calculated 2016 is on
track to post about 80 deals totaling nearly $100 million.
Large Wall Street firms also have started to take notice and
provide guidance to their clients. Merrill Lynch issued a report
on medical marijuana opportunities last year, and, in September,
Cowen released an encyclopedic look at the industry, projecting
the legal market would grow to as much as $50 billion in a
decade, up from $6 billion now.
For investors to realize marijuana's full potential, the
Cowen analysts and others have concluded, federal law would need
to be brought into alignment with state legalization laws.
Federal tax and banking rules, as well as federal narcotics
laws, make operating dispensaries and growing marijuana
difficult and unpredictable, even in states where such
businesses already are sanctioned. Many banks won't work with
them because their operations violate federal law.
Still, several marijuana investment funds are near or have
exceeded $100 million. Private equity firm Privateer Holdings
announced this week it had finished raising $40 million this
week, taking its total to $122 million.
FINDING A NICHE
The new investors in marijuana-related industries have a
variety of reasons for putting money into the sector. Snider, an
entrepreneur whose late father owned Philadelphia sports teams
and stadiums, said she invested in several companies and funds
after she founded a line of skincare products for cancer
patients and became interested in marijuana's potential for skin
care.
She was an early investor in Kind Financial, the Microsoft
partner that makes compliance software because she saw an
opening to help marijuana companies become "more businesslike."
Snider said she expects to make other investments as well.
"Right now I'm looking at about nine companies," she said.
"There are so many good ones."
RISK TOLERANCE
Some investors are moving closer to the leaf than others.
Former Goldman Sachs health industry banker Rick Kimball, for
example, has put about $1 million into marijuana companies,
including Chooze, which is creating new pot brands.
The company will not actually handle the marijuana. But it
will sell vaporizer pens with Chooze's LucidMood brand to
licensees who will sell them after loading them with
company-approved extracts of THC, marijuana's physiologically
active ingredient.
"It allows you to produce products, which are cannabis
products but let somebody else, the licensees, deal with the
regulatory issues and the regulatory conflict we have between
the feds and the states," Kimball said.
Chooze CEO Charles Jones said the company is confident it
can avoid federal laws banning marijuana sales, but he
acknowledged prosecutors could try to build a conspiracy case.
"If the feds ever decides to go after people, you know, we
won't be in the first round," Jones said.
He said the company's business plan will allow it to be
nimble, moving quickly into new markets as they become legal.
New companies sometimes have to adapt to thrive, however,
and that can add risk.
Connor led a group of Silicon Valley "angel" investors who
focus on young companies into marijuana investments. The Sand
Hill Angels group focused on ancillary enterprises, including
software and biosciences, making a six-figure investment in
Tradiv, an online marketplace that connects growers and stores,
Connor said.
Tradiv does not handle marijuana itself, instead contracting
out deliveries. Recently, it has begun considering bringing
distribution in-house in light of what Chairman Aeron Sullivan
described as "tacit consent" from federal law enforcement.
While federal law prohibits the sale and distribution of
marijuana, the U.S. Justice Department has said it would defer
to states that sanctioned the drug, so long as the states set up
and enforce "strict" regulatory schemes.
Still, Connor said his angels were not interested in testing
such murky legal waters.
"For us it's a technology play," he said. "We don't want to
be breaking the law."
(Editing by Sue Horton and Lisa Girion)