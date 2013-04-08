April 8 The Maryland legislature approved the
use of marijuana for medical purposes on Monday, and Governor
Martin O'Malley has said he would sign the measure and make
Maryland the 20th state to legalize medicinal cannabis.
The Democratic-controlled state Senate passed the bill by a
42-4 vote. The House of Delegates had approved it last month.
The measure allows seriously ill residents to obtain
medical marijuana via state-regulated programs administered by
academic medical centers.
O'Malley, a Democrat and seen as a potential presidential
candidate in 2016 elections, has vowed to sign the bill into
law.
Nineteen states and the District of Columbia allow the
medical use of marijuana. Colorado and Washington last year
became the first U.S. states to legalize the sale and possession
of marijuana for recreational use.
A poll last week showed for the first time that most
Americans backed legalizing marijuana.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; editing by Matthew
Lewis)