BOSTON, Sept 2 Ballot initiatives from two
marijuana advocacy groups were approved by the Massachusetts
attorney general on Wednesday, leaving it up to voters to decide
whether pot smoking should be legal in the state.
The proposals, submitted to State Attorney General Maura
Healey by the Campaign to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol and
the Bay State Repeal, argue that legalizing the drug will make
it easier to regulate its sale and prevent underage kids from
accessing it.
Now, the backers must collect and file signatures from more
than 64,000 voters by Dec. 2. The proposal would then be sent to
the Legislature in May.
If officials do not enact the initiative at that time, then
proponents must collect an additional 10,000 signatures by early
July to bring it to the ballot box in the November 2016
election. If passed, the proposal would become a state statute.
In Massachusetts, 53 percent of voters told a Suffolk
University/Boston Herald poll in February that they would favor
legalizing marijuana with just 37 percent opposing.
Since 2012, similar initiatives have been passed by voters
in Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, and the District of
Columbia.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, a Democrat, has publicly condemned
the use of marijuana, and in August passed an initiative banning
the sale of synthetic marijuana products.
"I've seen too many lives ruined by starting to smoke weed
and then, eventually, going to other types of drugs," Walsh, a
recovering alcoholic, told the Boston Globe in May.
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, a Republican, has a
similar stance, telling media he would oppose any such proposal.
The two Massachusetts proponents offer different proposals.
The Campaign to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol proposes a 3.75
percent excise tax, optional local taxes, and the creation of a
new state group to regulate the drug.
The Bay State Repeal group proposes no additional taxes on
the drug and argues it should be treated like other products
sold to adults 21 years or older.
Pro-marijuana groups are launching similar campaigns in
California, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Ohio and Maine in 2016.
