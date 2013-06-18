By Jason McLure
LITTLETON, N.H., June 18 New Hampshire is set to
become the final state in New England to allow medical marijuana
after negotiators from the Republican-controlled Senate and
Democratic-controlled House agreed Tuesday on a bill backed by
Governor Maggie Hassan.
The law would allow up to four marijuana dispensaries to
open as soon as 2015. Patients with cancer, HIV, glaucoma and
other diseases would be eligible to purchase the drug with
state-issued identity cards from a physician or nurse
practitioner certifying that they need it to soothe pain.
"Allowing doctors to provide relief to patients through the
use of appropriately regulated and dispensed medical marijuana
is the compassionate and right policy for the State of New
Hampshire," Hassan, a Democrat, said in a statement.
The compromise "addresses the concerns that I have heard and
expressed throughout this session, and provides the level of
regulation needed for the use of medical marijuana," she added.
Both legislative bodies must vote on the compromise language
in the coming weeks, though that is seen as a formality given
Hassan's support.
A provision in a version of the bill passed by the New
Hampshire House that would have allowed patients to cultivate
their own marijuana was stripped from the compromise bill, said
Matt Simon, a New Hampshire-based legislative analyst for the
Marijuana Policy Project, which supported the bill.
The compromise bill also bars the use of medical marijuana
for treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder, and limits most
medical providers to treating five medical marijuana patients at
any one time.
"It's very restrictive in limiting access to only four
points of distribution," said Simon. "We may find that's not
sufficient access, but it's at least a start"
The move to legalize medical marijuana in New Hampshire
advanced after Governor John Lynch, a Democrat, left office in
January after eight years. He had repeatedly vetoed medical
marijuana bills passed by the legislature. The state, known for
a libertarian streak, is unusual in that such measures have
repeatedly won support from large numbers of Republicans in the
state's legislature.
Nationwide, 19 states plus the District of Columbia have
passed medical marijuana laws, according to the pro-legalization
National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.
