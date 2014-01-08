(In paragraph 18, corrects to show 82 percent, not 57 percent,
of New Yorkers support medical marijuana, according to Siena
poll)
By Edith Honan
NEW YORK Jan 8 When New York moves ahead with
its planned legalization of medical marijuana for the
chronically ill, Missy Miller's epileptic son Oliver will be
left behind.
Oliver suffered a brain stem injury in utero and now, at 14,
has hundreds of seizures a day. For months, his family has
pinned their hopes on a strain of marijuana developed in
Colorado that has helped children with similar conditions.
But under an executive order by Governor Andrew Cuomo
on Wednesday making New York the 21st state to allow medical
marijuana, it will remain illegal to grow marijuana or to import
specialized plants from other states. The order limits the
number of hospitals that can dispense marijuana and allows its
use only to treat diseases such as cancer and glaucoma,
according to several people briefed on the plan.
Patients will have little say in the marijuana they are
prescribed and people like Oliver - who could benefit from a
specialized strain known as Charlotte's Web that is high in the
compound cannabidiol, or CBD, - would be cut out entirely.
"With this one medication, it's stopping their seizures or
dramatically reducing their seizures," said Miller, 49, as her
son lay in a playpen in their home near in Atlantic Beach, east
of New York City.
While anecdotal evidence gives reasons for patients to be
encouraged by the use of the strain, doctors urge caution.
Orrin Devinsky, an epilepsy expert at New York University
who has treated Oliver, said data about the safety and
effectiveness of "Charlotte's Web" is scant.
"In medicine, the roadside is littered with drugs and
compounds and plants that people have sworn by," said Devinsky,
who is preparing a clinical trial using a nearly pure form of
CBD. "The available data right now in humans is anecdotal -
single cases where there could be a tremendous amount of bias in
the results."
Cuomo's announcement comes one week after Colorado began
allowing the sale of marijuana for recreational use. A second
state, Washington, will follow suit later this year.
The move is an about-face for Cuomo, who previously opposed
marijuana legalization, but the Democrat has not come under the
same pressure as his counterpart in neighboring New Jersey.
There, Governor Chris Christie in September signed a bill
loosening rules on medical marijuana access for sick children.
Dubbed "pot for tots," by tabloids, Christie approved it one
month after he was confronted by the parents of a two-year-old
girl who suffers from a form of epilepsy.
The family has since said they will move to Colorado where
marijuana is sold in edible form, while in New Jersey it may
only be sold in smokable form.
Medical marijuana has long faced an uphill battle in New
York state.
'LIMITED' MOVE
The Compassionate Care Act, which provides for medical
marijuana, has come up repeatedly in the state legislature since
1997, and has been approved by the state assembly four times.
But has never made it to a vote in the State Senate.
State Assemblymen Richard Gottfried, a leading proponent of
medical marijuana, called Cuomo's order a "key interim step". He
said he planned to introduce a more comprehensive measure.
"The law is very limited and cumbersome and will leave out a
lot of people," said Gottfried.
The Charlotte's Web strain of marijuana, which the Millers
have placed such hope in, comes from a medical marijuana
dispensary in Colorado Springs called Indispensary.
The product, which comes as an oil, is low in THC, the
psychoactive compound that gives users the feeling of being
high, and has close to no value to traditional marijuana
consumers. But others tout the medicinal value of CBD.
A Gallup poll in October found, for the first time, a clear
majority of Americans - 58 percent - favor legalizing marijuana,
while 38 percent of Americans admitted they had tried the drug.
A Siena College poll in May found that 82 percent of New Yorkers
support legalizing medical marijuana.
POTENTIAL
On Tuesday, on the eve of Cuomo's announcement, Miller led
Oliver through their home from his playpen - a cheerfully
decorated space under a row of enlarged family portraits -
across the living room.
Standing at 4 feet 5 inches (1.3 m) with bouncy curls that
fall almost to his shoulders, Oliver is about as tall as his
mother, who struggled to help him stand upright. At one point,
Oliver froze up and Miller explained he was having a seizure.
"All done," the boy said a moment later, and they continued.
"Oliver has a lot of other medical problems, and we've been
very successful at overcoming" many of them, said Miller. "The
one thing we haven't been able to get any control over are these
seizures. And, in spite of all these other medical problems,
these are stealing him from us."
Miller, who has a healthy 19-year-old daughter, learned the
extent of Oliver's health issues when he was a few weeks old.
She had already lost one child, at the age of 7, and took
multiple tests to ensure she would have a healthy baby.
Oliver is blind, cannot eat normally and has difficulty
standing on his own or walking. As he grows up, Miller's main
concern is that Oliver's seizures could damage his brain
severely and further limit his quality of life.
Their lives have been a constant process of trying new
medications and Miller said she is cautiously optimistic about
Charlotte's Web marijuana.
"You see the glimpses of what he is," said Miller. "I just
want him to have and to meet his full potential."
