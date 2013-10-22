Oct 22 For the first time, a clear majority of
Americans say they favor legalizing marijuana, as recreational
and medical use of the drug gains acceptance across the nation,
a poll released on Tuesday showed.
The Gallup poll found that 58 percent of those surveyed
favored marijuana legalization, up from 50 percent two years
ago. By contrast, when Gallup first asked the question in 1969,
only 12 percent favored allowing the drug.
Washington state and Colorado became the first states to
legalize marijuana for recreational adult use by approving
separate ballot measures in November 2012. Some 20 states and
the District of Columbia allow pot to be used for medical
purposes.
The poll, which drew on a random sample of 1,028 adults
living in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, found
support for legalization was strongest among 18- to 29-year-old
adults, 67 percent of whom were in favor.
Backing for legalization among Americans aged 30 to 49 years
remained high at 62 percent. The only age group clearly against
legalization were those age 65 and over, where 53 percent were
opposed.
The study said the shift could be attributed to changing
social mores and growing social acceptance of marijuana. The
increasing use of medical marijuana as a socially acceptable way
to alleviate symptoms of diseases and mitigate side effects of
chemotherapy may have also contributed to acceptance.
"Whatever the reasons for Americans' greater acceptance of
marijuana, it is likely that this momentum will spur further
legalization efforts across the United States," the study said.
The study found that support for legalization was driven by
independents, 62 percent of whom now favor legalization,
compared with 50 percent in November 2012. Backing was higher
among Democrats, at 65 percent, compared with 35 percent for
Republicans.
Advocates of legalizing marijuana say taxing and regulating
the drug could be financially beneficial to states and
municipalities. But opponents, including some law enforcement
and substance abuse professionals, cited health risks including
an increased heart rate, and respiratory and memory problems.
The poll, based on telephone interviews conducted Oct. 3-6,
2013, had a sampling error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Steve Orlofsky)