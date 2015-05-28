May 28 A group opposed to pot legalization is
unveiling proposals on Thursday for the U.S. government to ease
restrictions on scientific research into marijuana's potential
as medicine, in a first step for an organization of its kind.
The plan from Smart Approaches to Marijuana, which is
co-founded by former U.S. Congressman Patrick Kennedy, comes
after three U.S. Senators this year introduced a bill that would
require the federal government to recognize pot's medical value
and allow states to set their own medical cannabis policies.
Kennedy will present his group's plan on Thursday to
officials in Washington, said Kevin Sabet, the group's president
and chief executive.
Twenty-three states and the District of Columbia allow
medical marijuana, and voters in four states have gone further
by approving the drug for recreational use by adults. But the
drug remains illegal under federal law, which classifies pot as
a dangerous narcotic with no current medical use.
Drug policy reformers say the federal government's strict
rules on marijuana research have prevented needed studies in the
United States. With its plan, Smart Approaches to Marijuana is
calling for changes to some of those rules.
"Let's put research into the hands of legitimate scientists,
not pot profiteers," Sabet said.
The group's plan calls for the government to allow multiple
entities to grow marijuana for research purposes beyond just the
University of Mississippi, which has a contract with the
National Institute on Drug Abuse as the sole provider of
marijuana for federally sanctioned research.
The group also is calling for the Department of Health and
Human Services to eliminate a review process for marijuana
research that critics say is burdensome.
And the group says the Drug Enforcement Agency should
eliminate certain regulatory requirements for research into
cannabidiol (CBD), a component of marijuana seen as having a
number of medical applications, and work with states to allow a
pure CBD product to be distributed more broadly for research.
This comes as the UK-based company GW Pharmaceuticals
continues research on its CBD-based drug Epidiolex to
treat pediatric epilepsy. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
has approved that research.
Mark Kleiman, who was hired by Washington state to consult
on its move to legalize marijuana, called Smart Approaches to
Marijuana's plan a good step.
"I don't think there's any question that cannabinoids
(constituents of marijuana) have medical utility, and we have to
find out what that is," Kleiman said.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)