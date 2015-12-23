Dec 23 The U.S Drug Enforcement Administration
(DEA) on Wednesday relaxed some restrictions on research
evaluating cannabidiol, an extract of the marijuana plant, for
medicinal use.
The modifications will ease some requirements imposed by the
Controlled Substances Act on possession of cannabidiol (CBD) for
a specific U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved
research protocol, the DEA said.
So far, researchers who expanded the scope of their
studies and required more CBD than initially approved had to
request, in writing, for a modification to their DEA research
registrations.
The modification had to be sanctioned by the FDA and DEA,
potentially holding up research.
As part of the changes announced on Wednesday, a previously
registered CBD clinical researcher who is granted a waiver can
readily modify the protocol and continue research seamlessly.
The changes are effective immediately, the DEA said.
Drug policy reformers have been urging the U.S. government
to ease restrictions on scientific research into marijuana's
potential as medicine, saying the federal government's strict
rules had prevented needed studies.
The Obama administration has allowed states to experiment
with marijuana legalization, though the drug is classified as a
dangerous narcotic with no medicinal value under federal law.
So far, about half of U.S. states allow marijuana for
medical use.
A handful of companies are developing cannabis-derived
drugs. Pioneering the effort is Britain's GW Pharmaceuticals
, which is slated next year to deliver the
results of four late-stage U.S. studies of its botanical
pot-based epilepsy treatment.
INSYS Therapeutics Inc and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Inc are working on much earlier stages of development
with synthetic cannabis for a number of disorders.
