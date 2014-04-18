(Corrects name of researcher to Breiter, instead of Beiter,
throughout story)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
April 15 Young, casual marijuana smokers
experience potentially harmful changes to their brains, with the
drug altering regions of the mind related to motivation and
emotion, researchers found.
The study to be published on Wednesday in the Journal of
Neuroscience differs from many other pot-related research
projects that are focused on chronic, heavy users of cannabis.
The collaborative effort between Northwestern University's
medical school, Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard
Medical School showed a direct correlation between the number of
times users smoked and abnormalities in the brain.
"What we're seeing is changes in people who are 18 to 25 in
core brain regions that you never, ever want to fool around
with," said co-senior study author Dr. Hans Breiter, professor
of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Northwestern
University.
In particular, the study identified changes to the nucleus
accumbens and the nucleus amygdala, regions of the brain that
are key to regulating emotion and motivation, in marijuana users
who smoke between one and seven joints a week.
The researchers found changes to the volume, shape and
density of those brain regions. But more studies are needed to
determine how those changes may have long-term consequences and
whether they can be fixed with abstinence, Breiter said.
"Our hypothesis from this early work is that these changes
may be an early sign of what later becomes amotivation, where
people aren't focused on their goals," he said.
The study, which was funded in part by the National
Institute on Drug Abuse and the White House Office of National
Drug Control Policy, comes as access to pot is expanding
following 2012 votes in Washington state and Colorado to
legalize its recreational use. The drug remains illegal under
federal law.
Medical pot is allowed in 20 U.S. states.
Pot legalization advocates make the argument that marijuana
is safer than alcohol a central part of their campaigns.
Other research has found drinking alcohol alters the brain,
Breiter said. But while researchers do not know exactly how the
mental rewiring seen in pot users affects their lives, the study
shows it physically changes the brain in ways that differ from
drinking, he said.
This latest study fits with other research showing marijuana
use has significant effects on young people because their brains
are still developing, and Breiter said he has become convinced
that marijuana should only be used by people under 30 if they
need it to manage pain from a terminal illness.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Ken Wills)