By Jonathan Kaminsky
| OLYMPIA, Wash.
OLYMPIA, Wash. Oct 23 Washington state is
considering imposing heavy taxes and stricter controls on
medical marijuana as it seeks to create a single market that
backers say will help ensure the viability of its nascent
recreational pot industry.
Medical marijuana advocates expressed outrage over the
proposal, arguing it would leave many patients who use the drug
to manage chronic pain or other ailments unable to afford it
and effectively eliminate from the market pot varieties that are
less high-inducing but more effective as pain relievers.
"Having one market is essential to a well-regulated,
well-taxed, organized system, which was the promise of the
initiative as well as consistent with the history of medical
marijuana in the state," said Washington state Representative
Reuven Carlyle, a Seattle Democrat who supports the proposed
changes.
Washington state and Colorado last year became the first
states to legalize recreational marijuana, even as the drug
remains illegal under federal law, and plan to have recreational
marijuana stores open in 2014. Some 20 states and the District
of Columbia allow medical marijuana.
The draft recommendations released this week by officials
from three Washington state agencies would place the same 75
percent excise tax on medical marijuana that is planned for
recreational-use weed, though it would exempt medical pot from
state and local sales and use taxes, which average about 10
percent.
It would also require medical pot users to register with the
state and require medical dispensaries, which at present operate
in a gray area of the law, to obtain state licenses.
In addition to reducing the amount of pot that a medical
patient can possess from 24 ounces to 3 ounces, the
recommendations would also eliminate the right of medical users
to grow their own marijuana. Under current rules, patients may
grow up to 15 pot plants at a time.
"This is a disaster," said Douglas Hiatt, a Seattle-based
medical marijuana activist and criminal defense attorney.
"They're throwing medical patients under the bus."
Proponents for the changes counter that untaxed or lightly
taxed medical pot, left unchecked, would damage the
recreational-use market by capturing the heavy users who account
for the lion's share of consumption.
They also point out that Seattle-based U.S. Attorney Jenny
Durkan made clear her position in a memo in August that the
current medical-pot system in Washington state is "untenable."
The final recommendations will be presented to state
lawmakers in January to serve as a starting point for future
legislation, Carlyle said, adding that it is too soon to know
whether lawmakers will act on the issue next year.
"It's much more important to get it right than to do it
quickly," he said.
Alison Holcomb, who authored the ballot initiative and led
the campaign to legalize recreational-use marijuana in
Washington state last year, said she was comfortable with the
proposed changes, except for prohibiting patients from growing
their own supply.
"That's an unnecessary restriction," Holcomb said. "If we're
going to have a mandatory registry for patients and designated
providers, why is it necessary to eliminate patients' ability to
have a sufficient supply of marijuana?"
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Jackie Frank)