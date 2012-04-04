* First part of force of 2,500 to rotate through northern
port of Darwin
* U.S., Australia increase focus on Asia-Pacific as China
grows
* China wary of U.S. pivot towards Asia
* U.S., Australia stress training, humanitarian focus
(Adds detail, analyst)
April 4 About 200 U.S. Marines began a six month
deployment in Australia on Wednesday, in the first wave of a
build up of 2,500 troops due eventually to rotate through a de
facto base in Darwin, as the U.S deepens its military presence
in the Asia-Pacific.
The deployment of Marines to northern Australia has sparked
concern in China, where officials have questioned whether it is
part of a larger U.S. strategy aimed at encircling it and
thwarting the country's rise as a global power.
"We see this very much as responding and reflecting the fact
that the world is moving into our part of the world, the world
is moving to the Asia Pacific and the Indian Ocean. We need to
respond to that," Australia Defence Minister Stephen Smith said
in Darwin, where he met the Marines off a charter flight.
"The world needs to essentially come to grips with the rise
of China, the rise of India, the move of strategic and political
and economic influence to our part of the world."
The tropical port of Darwin is 500 miles (820 km) from
Indonesia, allowing the Marines to respond quickly to any
humanitarian and security problems in Southeast Asia, where
tension has risen due to disputes over sovereignty in the South
China Sea.
When the deployment was announced last November by President
Barack Obama and Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, they
cast it as a way to increase bilateral military cooperation and
training and said it was not an attempt to isolate China.
"The notion that we fear China is mistaken. The notion that
we are looking to exclude China is mistaken," Obama said, adding
that "we welcome a rising, peaceful China."
MODEST STATEMENT
Australia, a firm U.S. ally with a 60-year old ANZUS
strategic and military alliance that includes New Zealand,
counts China as its biggest trading partner and is careful not
to antagonise it.
After the initial announcement, China said the moves could
erode trust and fan Cold War-era antagonism.
But strategic and international relations analyst Rod Lyon,
from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said China,
India and Indonesia had been well briefed on the deployment, and
should not be overly concerned.
"I don't think it does much to deter China or position the
U.S. against China," Lyon told Reuters. "If we are trying to be
antagonistic towards China from Darwin, we are starting a long
way back.
"China understands that ANZUS is important to Australia,
that China does not get to pick Australia's allies, and that our
alliance with America will unfold in new ways in the 21st
century. While you occasionally get some over excited reactions
out of Chinese media, I think official views in Beijing are more
moderate and relaxed."
Like China, Australia is looking to develop its military
capabilities to reflect its increasing economic power and is
focusing on its northwest coast, where its offshore oil and gas
sector is booming. It is considering spending up to $100 billion
to build a long-range submarine fleet, buy new fighter aircraft
and build its naval presence.
James Hardy, Asia Pacific editor for IHS Jane's Defence
Weekly, said that while the deployment was small, it would give
the United States more options in Asia, where it already has
bases in South Korea, Okinawa and Guam, as well as strategic
relationships with Singapore and the Philippines.
"A company of Marines (rising to 2,500) is a very small
footprint, and compared to a permanent homeporting or homebasing
of naval or aviation assets, which the U.S. could have proposed
and the Australians could have accepted, this has quite a
limited force projection capability, and so can be seen as a
modest statement of intent," Hardy said.
The first group of Marines, from the 3rd Marine Regiment
based in Hawaii, will engage in exercises with the Australian
Defence Forces and also will travel to other nations in the
region for training and exercises, a Marine Corps spokesman
said.
The force is expected to grow in size over time to become a
2,500-person Marine Air Ground Task Force, the spokesman said.
It is expected to be a rotational force, with different units
moving through for short periods rather than being based in
Australia permanently.
"This is completely irrelevant militarily, but quite
important as a signal and that's why it is valued in the
region," said a diplomat from the Asia-Pacific region.
(Reporting By David Alexander in Washington, James Grubel in
Canberra and Lincoln Feast in Sydney; Editing by Bill Trott and
Robert Birsel)