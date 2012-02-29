BRIEF-National Hydropower Association elects TRC's Wendy Bley to its board
* TRC's Wendy Bley elected to board of directors of the National Hydropower Association Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO/NEW YORK Feb 29 CME Group Inc. said on Wednesday there is no evidence of mistake trades in U.S. Treasury bond futures, which some traders blamed on the start of a market sell-off in the bond market in earlier trading.
Traders call large, erroneous trades as "fat finger" trades.
"No issues have been reported, have not called any trades into question and have no reports of error trades," a spokesman for the Chicago-based exchange operator said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir in Chicago and Richard Leong in New York)
Feb 16 Dean Foods Co forecast first-quarter earnings well below analysts' estimates due to weak demand for milk and higher investments in a recently announced joint venture to expand its organic milk business.
* Halcón Resources announces results of tender offer for its 8.625 pct senior secured notes due 2020