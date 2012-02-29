CHICAGO/NEW YORK Feb 29 CME Group Inc. said on Wednesday there is no evidence of mistake trades in U.S. Treasury bond futures, which some traders blamed on the start of a market sell-off in the bond market in earlier trading.

Traders call large, erroneous trades as "fat finger" trades.

"No issues have been reported, have not called any trades into question and have no reports of error trades," a spokesman for the Chicago-based exchange operator said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir in Chicago and Richard Leong in New York)