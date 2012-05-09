BRIEF-Harvest Operations successfully refinanced $1 bln
* Successfully refinanced $1.0 billion through closing of a new term loan and restructuring of an existing credit facility
NEW YORK May 9 U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note prices pushed to session highs early on Wednesday, with the yield briefly dipping below 1.8 percent to the lowest since Jan. 31, as worries over the European debt crisis fueled safe-haven buying of U.S. government debt.
Benchmark notes were trading 13/32 higher in price to yield 1.803 percent after reaching to as low as 1.795 percent. The yield is down from 1.845 late Tuesday.
The 1.8 percent level is seen as a key technical resistance point for 10-year notes. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017