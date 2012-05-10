Electric car boom spurs investor scramble for cobalt
* Electric cars to account for 16.9 pct of cobalt demand in 2021
NEW YORK May 10 Thirty-year U.S. Treasury bonds briefly extended losses on Thursday after data showing new claims for unemployment benefits edged down last week.
Thirty year bonds were trading 24/32 lower in price to yield 3.07 percent, up from 3.03 percent late Wednesday. Bonds traded 29/32 lower in price immediately after the release of the data.
Benchmark 10-year notes were trading with a yield of 1.89 percent, up from a high yield of 1.855 percent in an auction of $24 billion of the securities on Wednesday. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
ABIDJAN, Feb 14 Guinea Bissau will issue a one-year, 13 billion CFA franc ($20.85 million) bond with multiple interest rates on Feb. 22, West Africa's debt planning agency AUT said on Tuesday.
AMSTERDAM, Feb 14 The Greek debt situation is not an "acute crisis", Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday, with the next loan instalment not needed by Athens until the summer.