NEW YORK May 10 Thirty-year U.S. Treasury bonds briefly extended losses on Thursday after data showing new claims for unemployment benefits edged down last week.

Thirty year bonds were trading 24/32 lower in price to yield 3.07 percent, up from 3.03 percent late Wednesday. Bonds traded 29/32 lower in price immediately after the release of the data.

Benchmark 10-year notes were trading with a yield of 1.89 percent, up from a high yield of 1.855 percent in an auction of $24 billion of the securities on Wednesday. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)